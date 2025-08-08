Mumbai: Narali Purnima, Gauri Visarjan Get Government Holiday Nod Instead of Dahi Handi, Anant Chaturdashi
By Lokmat Times Desk | Updated: August 8, 2025 11:41 IST2025-08-08T11:39:10+5:302025-08-08T11:41:27+5:30
In Mumbai city and its suburbs, Dahi Handi is celebrated every year with great zeal, while Anant Chaturdashi witnesses ...
According to the government's corrigendum, the previously approved holidays for Gopalkala (Dahi Handi) on August 16, 2025, and Anant Chaturdashi on September 6, 2025, have been officially cancelled. In their place, Narali Purnima and Jyeshtha Gauri Visarjan will now be recognized as local holidays for all state government and semi-government establishments in Mumbai city and suburbs. The state government clarified in its circular that this change will be applicable only to offices within these districts. This marks a significant alteration in the city's annual holiday calendar, potentially affecting cultural celebrations.