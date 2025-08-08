Mumbai: Narali Purnima, Gauri Visarjan Get Government Holiday Nod Instead of Dahi Handi, Anant Chaturdashi

By Lokmat Times Desk | Updated: August 8, 2025 11:41 IST

ir="ltr">In Mumbai city and its suburbs, Dahi Handi is celebrated every year with great zeal, while Anant Chaturdashi witnesses massive processions bidding farewell to Lord Ganesha. Traditionally, these two days are marked as holidays for government and semi-government offices in the region. However, for 2025, the Maharashtra government has decided not to grant holidays for these occasions. Instead, according to a newly issued circular, local holidays will be observed on Narali Purnima (August 8, 2025) and Jyeshtha Gauri Visarjan (September 2, 2025) in Mumbai city and suburban districts, replacing the earlier practice for Dahi Handi and Anant Chaturdashi.

According to the government's corrigendum, the previously approved holidays for Gopalkala (Dahi Handi) on August 16, 2025, and Anant Chaturdashi on September 6, 2025, have been officially cancelled. In their place, Narali Purnima and Jyeshtha Gauri Visarjan will now be recognized as local holidays for all state government and semi-government establishments in Mumbai city and suburbs. The state government clarified in its circular that this change will be applicable only to offices within these districts. This marks a significant alteration in the city's annual holiday calendar, potentially affecting cultural celebrations.