'We Truly Hope He Continues for 100 Years': Fan Karthik Adorns Temple with 5,500 Rajinikanth Photos on Actor’s Golden Jubilee

In a grand tribute to celebrate 50 years of Superstar Rajinikanth’s cinematic journey, his devoted fan Karthik expressed his admiration by adorning the Arulmigu Sri Rajini Temple in Madurai with over 5,500 photographs of the legendary actor. Speaking of his idol, Karthik said, “…Rajinikanth takes pride in elevating Tamil cinema to the global stage, which was once limited to Tamil Nadu. To celebrate his 50 years in the industry, we decorated the entire Rajinikanth temple with over 5,500 photos of the superstar... We truly hope he continues for 100 years and remains an unshakable power in Tamil cinema forever.”

The Arulmigu Sri Rajini Temple, inaugurated only a few years ago, houses a magnificent 300-kg idol of Rajinikanth, symbolizing the unbreakable bond between the actor and his fans. On Thursday, Karthik and his family marked the golden jubilee milestone by performing special rituals, including abhishekam (ritual bathing), to honour the actor’s extraordinary career. The temple was fully adorned with pictures from Rajinikanth’s films, reflecting his journey from a Tamil Nadu phenomenon to a global cinema icon who continues to inspire audiences across generations.

Rajinikanth’s illustrious career began in 1975 with the Tamil film Apoorva Raagangal, directed by K. Balachander. Over the past five decades, the actor has achieved unprecedented fame, celebrated for his distinct acting style, memorable punch dialogues, and unmatched charisma. His filmography includes several blockbusters such as Sivaji: The Boss, Robot, 2.0, Thalapathy, and Jailer. Even at 74, Rajinikanth remains a dominant force in Tamil cinema. His most recent appearance was in Vettaiyan, directed by T. J. Gnanavel, featuring an ensemble cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, and Rana Daggubati.

Looking ahead, Rajinikanth is set to star in the highly anticipated Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. This ambitious project also features Kannada star Upendra, Bollywood legend Aamir Khan, and Telugu superstar Nagarjuna Akkineni in prominent roles. The film is generating immense buzz among fans and is expected to be a major box-office event upon its release on August 14, 2025. With every new project, Rajinikanth continues to reinforce his status as a living legend, inspiring unwavering devotion from fans like Karthik who celebrate his legacy with unmatched passion.