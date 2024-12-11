Mumbai-Nashik Highway to Experience Traffic Jams for Next Three Months as Saket Bridge Expansion Begins

The long-awaited expansion of the main lane in the Saket Bridge area, a crucial section of the Mumbai-Nashik Highway, has officially started. This project, which stretches from Saket Bridge to Majivada, is expected to take at least three months to complete and will likely disrupt traffic, particularly for commuters traveling to Navi Mumbai, Bhiwandi, and Nashik in the mornings.

Once the expansion is finished, the main lane will feature eight lanes, which should significantly reduce congestion. However, after this work is completed, repairs on the Saket Bridge will begin, potentially causing further traffic jams on the Mumbai-Nashik Highway for several months.

The highway is a vital route for thousands of vehicles each day, including those coming from Uran, JNPT, Nashik, Gujarat, and Bhiwandi. The upcoming Samruddhi Highway, which will connect to the Mumbai-Nashik Highway at Vadpe, is expected to increase traffic on this route even more. To address future congestion, the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) initiated the road widening project in 2021.

The MSRDC aims to complete a 24-kilometer stretch from Vadpe to Thane by May 2025, with the construction of new lanes taking place in phases. The expansion of the main lane, which began this Monday from Saket Bridge to Majivada Flyover, is already impacting traffic flow. Vehicles traveling from Thane to Nashik, Bhiwandi, and Navi Mumbai are now using the newly created lanes along the main road. The closure of the main lane has led to congestion, causing frustration for commuters, especially those from Thane, who will experience significant disruptions over the next three months.

However, once the main lane work is completed, MSRDC engineers have confirmed that an eight-lane road will be available. Currently, only four lanes are operational on the Saket Bridge, and once repairs on the bridge begin, traffic congestion is expected to worsen again.

Senior Police Inspector Manjusha Bhongale from the Kapurbawdi Traffic Branch stated that although the main road is closed, traffic is being redirected through the newly constructed road next to the main lane. Despite multiple attempts to reach MSRDC Deputy Engineer Ram Dongre for comments, he was unavailable.