Parbhani Bandh: Constitution Replica Damaged On Ambedkar Statue; Supriya Sule Calls For Strict Action

NCP(SP) MP Supriya Sule strongly condemned the violent protests in Parbhani triggered by the alleged desecration of a replica of the Indian Constitution near Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar's statue. Expressing her outrage on social media platform X, Sule demanded strict action against the culprits, calling the incident "disgraceful and unacceptable. "She stated, "Desecrating the Constitution is a direct rejection of its core principles of equality and justice. Those responsible must face the harshest consequences." Sule also urged authorities to restore peace and maintain law and order in the region.

परभणी शहरात एका समाजकंटकाने भारतरत्न डॉ बाबासाहेब आंबेडकर यांच्या पुतळा परिसरात संविधानाच्या प्रतिकृतीची विटंबना केल्याचा प्रकार संतापजनक आहे. हे कृत्य करणाऱ्या व्यक्तीवर कठोर कारवाई करण्याची गरज आहे. संविधानाचा अवमान करणाऱ्यांना त्यातील समतेची तत्वे अमान्य आहेत असेच म्हणावे… — Supriya Sule (@supriya_sule) December 11, 2024

Protests in Parbhani over the alleged desecration of the Indian Constitution turned violent, prompting police to use tear gas and water cannons to control the situation. Demonstrators set tires ablaze and blocked key roads, including Jintur Road, Pathri Road, and Vasmat Road, causing severe traffic disruptions. The fire department was deployed to douse the flames. Tensions escalated when protesters on Station Road began pelting stones at shops, vehicles, and signboards. They also burned street barricades, forcing authorities to impose prohibitory orders under Section 144 to prevent further violence.

The unrest reportedly started when a miscreant allegedly desecrated a replica of the Indian Constitution near the Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar statue, sparking widespread outrage. Protesters gathered near the statue, and violence erupted as they attacked police vehicles and clashed with security forces near the Superintendent of Police’s office.Local leaders from the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi, who were first to reach the site, pressured the police into filing an FIR, leading to one arrest. Party leader Prakash Ambedkar warned of severe consequences if all culprits were not arrested within 24 hours.