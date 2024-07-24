Mumbai-Nashik Highway Traffic: New Rules for Heavy Vehicles and Roads To Be Potholes Free

In a crucial meeting at the Thane District Collector's office, Maharashtra's Public Works Minister Dadaji Bhuse outlined a comprehensive plan to tackle severe traffic congestion on the Mumbai-Nashik highway. The strategy addresses both immediate relief and long-term solutions for a 23 km stretch from Vadape to Thane and a 97 km stretch from Nashik to Vadape. Bhuse demanded significant progress within 8 days and warned officials of consequences for delays.

Key Decisions and Action Points:

Road Repairs: Immediate attention to be given to pothole repairs along the entire stretch, with a focus on durable solutions to prevent recurrence.

Immediate attention to be given to pothole repairs along the entire stretch, with a focus on durable solutions to prevent recurrence. Bridge Works: Expediting ongoing bridge construction and repair works, including the flyover near Jindal company and the bridge near Parivar garden.

Expediting ongoing bridge construction and repair works, including the flyover near Jindal company and the bridge near Parivar garden. Asangaon Railway Bridge: With work on the new bridge to take next 3 months, a decision was made to repair the existing bridge to ease traffic flow.

With work on the new bridge to take next 3 months, a decision was made to repair the existing bridge to ease traffic flow. Traffic Management:

Implementation of lane discipline: Heavy vehicles to use the second and third lanes, keeping the first lane open for lighter vehicles. Deployment of 170 police assistants from Thane to Wadape to aid traffic control. Time restrictions to be imposed on heavy vehicle movement within city limits



•Samruddhi Mahamarg Connection: Discussions held on improving the road connecting to the Samruddhi Mahamarg near Igatpuri.

•Strict Timeline: Minister Bhuse emphasized that positive results should be visible on the ground within 8 days.

•Accountability: Senior officials in charge of areas not showing improvement will face action.

Minister Bhuse told LokmatTimes.com, "We are implementing a multi-pronged approach to tackle this issue. From immediate repairs to long-term infrastructure improvements, every aspect is being addressed." The minister also made a public appeal for cooperation, urging citizens to play their part in easing the traffic situation.



The persistent gridlock has been causing significant distress to travelers, particularly those heading towards Bhiwandi, Thane, and Mumbai. Local industrialists and business owners have also reported substantial economic losses due to the ongoing traffic issues.