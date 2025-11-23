Mumbai Navy Marathon Triggers Major Traffic Disruptions; 30+ Bus Routes Hit, 9 Key Roads Shut

Mumbai’s Navy Marathon on Sunday led to massive changes in traffic and public transport across South Mumbai, disrupting regular commuting schedules for thousands of residents. More than 30 BEST bus routes were either cancelled, shortened, or diverted, while nine major roads were completely shut through the morning hours. The large-scale restrictions were put in place to secure the marathon route and control the crowd throughout the event. As a result, daily passengers experienced delays, longer travel times, and limited access to several key areas that usually remain among the busiest transit zones on weekends.

In view of "Indian Oil WNC Navy Half Marathon 2025" organised in South Mumbai by Indian Navy on 23rd November, following traffic arrangements will be in place from 0.00 hrs to 14.00 hrs on 23rd November. #MTPTrafficUpdatespic.twitter.com/TfEo9Z6EvM — Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) November 22, 2025

A BEST official explained that the widespread rerouting was unavoidable to ensure the marathon’s safe execution and prevent bottlenecks. He stated that protecting participants and maintaining essential connectivity remained their highest priority during the temporary arrangement. Authorities appealed to passengers to cooperate with the adjustments and rely on official BEST platforms and Mumbai Police updates for real-time travel information. The official further acknowledged that although the changes were inconvenient, they were crucial for the smooth management of a high-density event in one of the city’s busiest localities.

According to the revised operational schedule, four bus routes — 132, 108, 123, and 155 — were fully suspended from 5 am due to complete restrictions along the marathon corridor. These routes usually cater to areas such as Peddar Road and Bhulabhai Desai Road, both of which were blocked for the duration of the race. Additionally, four other routes, including 77, 154, and 121, were shortened, with their journeys ending early at locations like Haji Ali, Churchgate, and the ST Office because several intersections were sealed off or marked as no-crossing points for runners.

The largest disruption came from route diversions, as more than 25 services were redirected through alternate stretches to avoid barricaded roads. Routes such as 78, 63, 28, 86, 9, 14, 21, 51, 138, C10, 25, 45, 6, 83, 85, 87, 91, and others were rerouted via the Coastal Road, Mukesh Chowk, Mahapalika Road, Mohammad Ali Road, and Shahid Bhagat Singh Road. These adjustments were implemented to bypass sealed intersections and ensure that buses continued to operate despite the extensive traffic restrictions put in place around the marathon track.

Alongside the public transport modifications, several major roads across South Mumbai were shut between 5 am and 6 am, remaining inaccessible until the marathon concluded and clearance was completed. The affected stretches included Peddar Road, Bhulabhai Desai Road, NSCI, M G Road, Veer Nariman Road, Abdul Gaffar Road, Maharshi Karve Road/Karmaveer Bhaurao Patil Road, and two sections of M K Road. Depots such as Colaba, Worli, CND, and Backbay took charge of field coordination and issued travel advisories, urging passengers to expect delays and consider alternative travel plans until services returned to normal.

The Navy Marathon, an annual event held in collaboration with the Indian Navy, attracts thousands of runners across categories like the full marathon, half marathon, and 10K race. Each year, the race route spans prominent South Mumbai corridors, requiring early-morning blockades, barricading, and route modifications to create a safe running space. This year’s marathon followed a similar southbound loop that covered several arterial roads, resulting in widespread movement restrictions. Despite the impact on travel, the event continues to remain one of the city’s most anticipated sporting fixtures, drawing enthusiastic participation from athletes and citizens alike.