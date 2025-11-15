Mumbai: NCB Mumbai Destroys 1.8 Tonnes of Mephedrone, 341 kg Other Seized Drugs in Major Pre-Trial Disposal Operation

In one of its largest destruction operations in recent years, the Narcotics Control Bureau’s (NCB) Mumbai Zonal Unit has disposed of 1,835 kilograms of mephedrone and 341 kilograms of other seized substances. The drugs, collected from multiple locations across Maharashtra and Delhi, were linked to a major case in which 16 individuals — including a foreign national — were arrested.

According to officials, extensive investigations into the massive haul uncovered a tightly connected drug network with international links. The probe led to arrests at several locations and exposed the scale at which the syndicate was operating.

The disposal was carried out under the supervision of a High-Level Drug Disposal Committee (HLDDC), formed as per Supreme Court guidelines. The committee included the Deputy Director General (South West Region) of NCB, the Additional Director of the NCB Mumbai Zonal Unit, and the Additional Commissioner of Pune Police. After all legal formalities were completed, the seized narcotics and related chemicals were incinerated on 14 November 2025 at MEPL, Ranjangaon, Pune.

NCB officials said the operation highlights the agency’s continued drive to dismantle organized drug syndicates and crack down on traffickers who contribute to the narcotics supply chain. The Bureau reaffirmed its commitment to achieving the national goal of a “Nasha Mukt Bharat by 2047.”

The agency also emphasized its ongoing efforts to curb both inter-state and international drug networks by targeting trafficking routes and financial linkages.

Citizens have been urged to report drug-related information to MANAS, the National Narcotics Helpline, at the toll-free number 1933. Authorities assured that the identity of informants will remain strictly confidential.