Mumbai: NCP Leader Sachin Kurmi of Ajit Pawar Faction Killed In Byculla

"NCP (Ajit Pawar faction) leader Sachin Kurmi was murdered by unidentified persons with a sharp-edged weapon in Mumbai's Byculla area last night. A case has been registered and further investigation is underway," said Mumbai Police.

According to the police, the incident occurred around 12:30 AM. As soon as the police were informed, they reached the scene. At that time, Sachin Kurmi was found injured. He was immediately taken to JJ Hospital in a police vehicle, where doctors declared him dead. His postmortem is being conducted.