Mumbai: Nepali Woman Arrested for Attempting to Travel to Bahrain on Fake Passport

The Sahar police in Mumbai have arrested a Nepali woman for attempting to travel to Bahrain using a fake passport. The woman, identified as Anita Pariyar, had been residing in Vadodara, Gujarat, for several years based on forged documents.

According to information provided by the Sahar police station, the incident occurred on the evening of September 22 at around 6:30 PM. The accused woman had arrived at the airport to board a flight to Bahrain. During the immigration check, officer Kamal Bhatt (38) grew suspicious when he noticed that her passport mentioned Vadodara as her place of birth. He immediately informed his senior officers.

Upon further investigation, the authorities searched the woman’s belongings. She then confessed that she was originally from Pyuthan, Nepal. It was revealed that she had obtained a PAN card and Aadhaar card using forged documents, which she then used to acquire the passport. A person known to her had assisted her in getting the passport issued from Ahmedabad. During her stay in Vadodara, she had been working in a hotel for several years.

Following this discovery, the immigration department handed over the woman to the Sahar police for further investigation.