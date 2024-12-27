Mumbai New Year’s Eve: Over 14,000 Police Officers Deployed for Public Safety and Law Enforcement

Mumbai Police has made extensive security arrangements for December 31, focusing on cracking down on drunk driving and other violations. Over 14,000 police officers and personnel have been deployed across the city to ensure public safety and maintain order.

In preparation for New Year's Eve, stringent security measures will be in place at crowded locations, including Chowpatty, major hotels, and temples. To prevent any untoward incidents, the Traffic Police, SRPF squads, BDDS teams, and Home Guards will be on high alert across Mumbai. An official stated that strict action would be taken against individuals attempting to incite social disharmony.

PoliceonHighAlert

According to sources, all police leaves have been canceled for December 31. The government has also issued specific time guidelines for parties this year. To ensure law and order, the police will patrol crowded areas, set up checkpoints, and strictly enforce traffic rules. Special attention will be given to drink-and-drive violations, with surveillance enhanced through CCTV cameras installed across the city.

DeploymentDetails

A total of 14,232 police officers and personnel have been deployed. This includes:

2,184 police officers

12,048 police personnel

8 additional police commissioners

29 deputy commissioners

53 assistant commissioners

Additionally, SRPF platoons, QRT teams, BDDS units, RCP platoons, and Home Guards will also be on duty.

StricterMeasuresforDrunkDriving

As part of its zero-tolerance policy against drunk driving, the traffic police will switch from breath analyzers to collecting blood samples for testing. Those found driving under the influence will face legal action, and their licenses may be suspended, rendering them unable to drive any vehicle.

Mumbai Police has urged citizens to cooperate and celebrate responsibly to ensure a safe and peaceful New Year.