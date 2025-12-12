Mumbai News: Bride-to-Be Dies After Water Tanker Rams Motorcycle on Tilak Bridge in Dadar

In a tragic road accident on December 2, 2025, at Tilak Bridge in Dadar (East), 29-year-old Sampada Pakhare lost her life after a speeding water tanker crashed into the motorcycle she was riding pillion on. Sampada, who worked as a Probationary Officer with Bank of Maharashtra, was engaged to 35-year-old IT engineer Nilesh Thorat. The couple was scheduled to get married on February 5.

Thorat, a resident of Lalbaug and employed with an IT firm in Pune, registered a complaint at Matunga Police Station on Thursday.

According to the FIR, Nilesh and Sampada got engaged on October 26, 2025. On the morning of December 2, around 9:50 am, Thorat was riding his motorcycle towards Dadar West to drop Sampada at her office. As they were approaching Dadar railway station from Tilak Bridge, a water tanker coming from the direction of Dadar Plaza allegedly rammed into their two-wheeler.

The impact caused both of them to fall on the road. Thorat sustained injuries on his lips, face and foot, while Sampada collapsed unconscious on the spot.

Traffic police personnel and local residents rushed the duo to Hinduja Hospital. Despite receiving emergency treatment, Sampada was declared dead by doctors at around 11:10 am. Thorat continued to receive medical care at the hospital.

In his complaint, Thorat stated that due to shock and ongoing treatment, he was unable to approach the police immediately after the incident. He has accused the tanker driver of rash and negligent driving that resulted in the death of his fiancée and caused him physical injuries.

Police have initiated legal action against the tanker driver, and further investigation into the case is underway.