Mumbai: No Meat Sale as Deonar Slaughterhouse Closes for Jain 'Paryushan Parv' on September 4-7
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: September 4, 2024 10:49 AM2024-09-04T10:49:30+5:302024-09-04T10:49:37+5:30
Mumbai’s largest slaughterhouse, the Deonar abattoir, will be shut down for two days in September following an order from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). The closure will take place on September 4 and 7, 2024, as directed by Bhushan Gagrani, Mumbai's civic commissioner-cum-administrator. This decision is made in observance of the Jain community’s ‘Paryushan Parv’.
"After evaluating various factors, I have decided that the BMC will implement a one-day closure for slaughtering during Paryushan Parva, which this year is on September 4. Additionally, Ganesh Chaturthi, a day on which the Deonar Abattoir is traditionally closed as per a 2015 decision, coincides with Paryushan Parv this year. Therefore, the abattoir will also be closed on September 7," the order stated.
Gagrani has directed the department to review and ensure that the abattoir's total closure days do not exceed 15 annually. This follows a recent Bombay High Court order for Maharashtra civic bodies to urgently address a Jain trust’s request for a temporary ban on animal slaughter and meat sales during 'Paryushan Parv'.
Reason for the Ban on Animal Slaughter
The Jain public charitable trust requested a ban on animal slaughter and meat sales from August 31 to September 7, citing the principle of 'ahimsa' (non-violence) central to Jain beliefs. They argued that allowing animal slaughter during Paryushan Parv would undermine the principles of Jainism. A division bench led by Chief Justice DK Upadhyaya and Justice Amit Borkar found no reason to prevent civic bodies from addressing the trust's representation.