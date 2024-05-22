Mumbai North West Lok Sabha Election 2024: Minority Voters Crucial in Kirtikar Vs Waikar Showdown

The Mumbai North West Lok Sabha constituency saw a voter turnout of 53.67%. The main contest in this constituency is between Amol Kirtikar of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) representing Uddhav's Shiv Sena, and Ravindra Waikar of the Mahayuti alliance. This election drew significant attention due to the strong mobilization efforts and strategic campaigning by Uddhav's Shiv Sena and the MVA's constituent parties over the past 70 days. Massive turnout of minority voters is also considered to have played in favour of Amol Kirtikar.

The voting process in Mumbai North West was slow, with long queues at many polling stations, resulting in over an hour wait time for voters. There was inadequate provision of fans and water at these stations. While there was a selfie point at the polling center, mobile phones were not allowed inside. Many voters' photos were missing from the voter list, leading to their names being omitted. Some polling stations witnessed verbal clashes between voters and election officials. In Jogeshwari West, at H. K. College, the EVM machine was down for an hour in the morning. Crowds were noted at polling centers in Yari Road Millat Nagar, Andheri-Juhu Galli, Gilbert Hill, Behram Baug, Jogeshwari, and Andheri Station areas.

Verbal Altercation between Waikar and poll official

In Goregaon East, at the polling center opposite Aarey Dairy, a verbal altercation occurred between election officials and Shinde Sena candidate Ravindra Waikar. Waikar claimed that upon arriving at the polling center, an election official threatened to confiscate his mobile phone, eject him from the premises, and have him arrested. Waikar has filed a complaint regarding this incident with the Election Commission.

This election's dynamics, including significant minority voter turnout and the issues faced at polling centers, will be crucial in determining the final outcome.