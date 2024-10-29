Mumbai: Notorious Criminal with 47 Cases Arrested by MIDC Police

In a significant breakthrough, the MIDC Police have apprehended Nisar Shaukat Ali Sheikh, a criminal with an extensive record of over 47 cases, including robbery, theft, chain snatching, and possession of dangerous weapons. Sheikh was presented before the court, which remanded him to police custody. Authorities are hopeful that his arrest will shed light on other pending cases. Already, his capture has helped police resolve a recent high-profile theft in Andheri, leading to the recovery of most of the stolen valuables.

The case involves 21-year-old Michael Srinivas Rokala, who lives with his mother and sister in a chawl in Andheri. His father works in Kuwait and visits India once or twice a year. On the night of October 5, after dinner, the family retired to the attic to sleep. The next morning, Michael's sister found the ground floor room’s door broken open. They discovered that an unknown person had stolen valuables worth approximately Rs 8.73 lakh. Following the incident, Michael immediately informed the Mumbai Police, and officers from the MIDC Police Station arrived at the scene.

Following the complaint, police registered a case and analyzed CCTV footage from 150-200 cameras in the area. Technical analysis revealed Sheikh's involvement, and the police intensified their search for him. Based on a tip-off that he was near his home in Khar, the police detained him for questioning. During the interrogation, he confessed to the theft. Police recovered 130 grams of gold jewelry, valued at Rs 7.8 lakh, from Sheikh.

Investigations uncovered that Sheikh has a long criminal history, with 17 cases in Khar Police Station, 14 in Santacruz, two each in Vile Parle, Meghwadi, and Andheri MIDC, and cases spread across several other police stations, including Bandra, Versova, Amboli, Kandivali, and Vakola. Active in crime since 2007, Sheikh’s offenses are reportedly driven by his drug addiction.

Sheikh’s modus operandi involved stealing a rickshaw before committing each crime, using it to travel to his target locations for theft. To avoid suspicion, he would wear a rickshaw driver’s uniform. In this instance, police spotted a rickshaw with partially visible numbers on CCTV footage. With the RTO’s help, they traced the rickshaw owner, who disclosed that the driver had left for Uttar Pradesh immediately after the incident. The driver’s phone was unreachable, which raised further suspicion. Investigations continue into possible accomplices and additional stolen goods.