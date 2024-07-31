Mumbai: Oberoi Hotel Gets Bomb Threat Call, Turns Out to Be Hoax

An unknown person called the Oberoi Hotel in South Mumbai, threatening that there was a bomb in the hotel and that terrorists were about to enter. The hotel staff informed the police, and when the police verified the caller, they found that the caller was a 40-year-old person with a mental illness.

According to information received from the Mumbai police, around 9 p.m. on Monday night, an unknown person called the Oberoi Hotel located at Marine Drive and issued the threat. The hotel staff informed the Marine Drive police about the call, after which the police, with the help of the BDDS team and dog squad, searched the entire hotel but found nothing.

A police officer stated that the mobile number from which the hotel received the call was traced to Chhindwara, Madhya Pradesh. The Mumbai police coordinated with the local police there and found that the caller was mentally ill.

The Madhya Pradesh police sent a medical certificate to the Mumbai police confirming that the caller was mentally ill. The Marine Drive police are continuing their investigation into the matter.