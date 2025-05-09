Mumbai on High Security Alert: Railways, Coastline, Embassies Under Tight Vigil, you

In the wake of escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, Mumbai has been placed under a high-security alert. Enhanced security arrangements have been made at government establishments, sensitive locations, religious places, foreign embassies, and key railway stations across the city.

Following Operation Sindoor, all police and security agencies had been directed to remain on high alert. In line with this, anti-sabotage checks were carried out at major railway stations, including Churchgate, CSMT, Lokmanya Tilak Terminus, Kurla, Mumbai Central, Andheri, Chembur, Govandi, and Borivali. Police conducted route marches and inspected footbridges, platforms, isolated corners, suspicious individuals, and unclaimed baggage at these stations. Special focus was given to long-distance trains and their passengers.

Citizens have been urged to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity or unattended items immediately to the police. Authorities have also appealed to the public to act as "police friends" and assist in maintaining law and order, especially in light of ongoing national developments. The public has been warned not to believe or share objectionable content on social media, and any such content should be reported to the police.

Security has also been tightened at coastal areas of Mumbai. In coordination with the Indian Coast Guard, Mumbai Police have increased patrolling across beaches, ports, docks, and sea routes. Sensitive zones are being monitored using CCTV cameras and drones, and patrolling has been intensified under the ongoing coastal security operation titled ‘Sagari Kavach’.

Fishermen Advised to Stay Alert

Under the ‘Sagari Kavach’ operation, marine patrols have been strengthened. Fishermen have been advised to remain alert and keep a close watch on boat movements. All incoming and outgoing fishing vessels are being thoroughly checked to prevent any unauthorized sea entry. These steps are part of heightened security measures, especially in the wake of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, when terrorists had infiltrated via the sea route.

The public has been urged to remain cautious and report any suspicious persons or activities to the nearest police station or security agency without delay.

Bomb Threat to Tata Hospital

A bomb threat email was received on Friday morning by Tata Memorial Hospital in Parel, claiming the presence of an explosive. Police were immediately informed, and a full-fledged search operation was launched. However, no suspicious objects were found, officials confirmed. The hospital premises were thoroughly scanned by the bomb disposal squad, following which the situation was declared safe.