Mumbai: One Dead, 3 Injured in Kurla Knife Attack; 5 Accused in Custody

One individual died and three others were injured in a knife attack on Saturday, as per ANI reports. Mumbai police confirmed the incident in the Kurla area within Chunabhatti police station's jurisdiction. Five suspects have been apprehended.

The victim and the accused persons are close relatives, and there is a criminal case against them in the Kalyan area. Adnan Kureshi succumbed to his injuries, while his brother Imran was seriously injured. They had come to their maternal uncle Aarif's home, who also sustained serious injuries. The victims are currently admitted to the hospital.