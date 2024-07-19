Mumbai: One Dead, Another Injured After Soil Cave-In at Construction Site in Malad

A tragic incident occurred at a construction site in Malad (East) on Friday afternoon, resulting in the death of a construction worker and injuries to another. The accident took place on an SRA building project, where heavy rainfall caused soil to collapse. The collapse happened around 1:15 pm behind the Samudra Bar Restaurant in Pratap Nagar, located on the Western Expressway. According to the Mumbai Fire Brigade, three laborers were working at the site when the soil of an excavated pit gave way, trapping them under the debris.

The deceased has been identified as 39-year-old Premchand Jaiswal. He was pronounced dead upon arrival at the Hinduhridaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Hospital. The second worker, 32-year-old Sanjay Kusa, sustained minor injuries and was treated and discharged from the hospital. The third worker was taken to Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Hospital in Kandivali for treatment. The Mumbai Fire Brigade and medical teams responded promptly to the incident. The area around the site has been secured, and an investigation is underway to determine the cause of the collapse and ensure safety measures are reviewed.

The accident underscores the risks associated with construction sites, especially during adverse weather conditions. Authorities are expected to assess the site and enforce necessary safety protocols to prevent such incidents in the future.