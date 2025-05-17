Mumbai: Over 70 Senior Police Inspectors Transferred, 37 Promoted Amid Departmental Changes

Over 70 senior police inspectors in Mumbai have been transferred, according to official orders issued on Friday. The transfers include 37 police inspectors who have now been promoted to the rank of senior police inspector based on service seniority.

Following Deven Bharti’s assumption of charge as the Commissioner of Mumbai Police, a major reshuffle was carried out on Friday, with fresh responsibilities assigned to senior police inspectors across various police stations in the city.

As per the new postings, Satish Gaikwad has been appointed as the Senior Police Inspector at Cuffe Parade Police Station, Pramod Tawde at Sakinaka Police Station, and Vinayak Chavan at Charkop Police Station. Additionally, Madhukar Sanap has been posted at the Airport Police Station, Gabaji Chimte at Vile Parle, and Umesh Machhindra at Andheri Police Station.

Two officers have been transferred outside Mumbai. Among them, Avinash Kaldate, Senior Police Inspector of Ghatkopar Police Station, has been shifted to Navi Mumbai, while the Inspector from Santacruz Police Station has been posted to Mira-Bhayandar.

Apart from these transfers, 37 police inspectors have been promoted and assigned new responsibilities as senior police inspectors. Notably, Pritam Banawali has been posted at Oshiwara Police Station and Anil Patil at Malabar Hill Police Station.