Mumbai: Phones and Gold Chains Stolen at Travis Scott Concert in Mahalaxmi Racecourse

A major theft incident has come to light at the concert of popular American rapper and singer Travis Scott, held on 19 November at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse in Mumbai.

Several attendees reported that their expensive mobile phones and gold chains went missing during the event. According to police, 24 mobile phones and 12 gold chains have been reported stolen so far. Tardeo Police sources said the thefts took place when thousands of people were present at the concert.

Investigators believe that an organised gang took advantage of the massive crowd and specifically targeted concertgoers. A case has been registered against unknown accused under Sections 303(2) and 304 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Police sources added that such gangs often target large concerts and high-footfall events. Members of the group reportedly buy expensive tickets to enter the venue, blend into the crowd, and then steal high-end iPhones, premium Samsung devices, and gold jewellery.

So far, 24 victims have approached the police with complaints, but officials say the number may rise as many people are still searching for their missing phones and jewellery.

The police have begun scanning CCTV footage from the venue gates and surrounding areas to identify the perpetrators.