Mumbai: PM Modi dedicates multiple Railway projects worth Rs 956 crores

Prime Minister laid the foundation stones and dedicated to the nation multiple Railway Projects worth ₹956 crore in Mumbai on 13 July, 2024. He laid the foundation stones for Kalyan Yard Remodelling and Gati Shakti Multi-Modal Cargo Terminal at Turbhe in Navi Mumbai.

PM Modi laid the foundation stone and dedicated various projects worth ₹29,397 crores, including railway projects. He dedicated two new platforms at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus and extended platform numbers 10 and 11 at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT).

In addition, he also laid the foundation stones for Kalyan Yard Remodelling and Turbhe Gati Shakti Multi-Modal Cargo Terminal in Navi Mumbai.

Project-wise details:

Laying of Foundation Stone for Kalyan Yard Remodelling

Project Cost – ₹813 crore

Kalyan railway station is one of the major and busiest railway stations in the Mumbai region.

Benefits:

- Kalyan Yard remodeling will help in the segregation of long-distance and suburban traffic.

- Unification of Goods Yard will improve efficiency.

- Will provide seamless connectivity to lakhs of passengers each day.

- The remodeling will increase the yard's capacity to handle more trains, reducing congestion and improving train operations.

Laying of Foundation Stone for Gati Shakti Multi-Modal Cargo Terminal at Turbhe

Project Cost – ₹26.80 crore

The project covers an area of 32,628 sqm. It will lead to an infrastructure upgrade, including an extension of the ballast siding line by 180 m, provision of a new half-rake length handling line, concrete rail level island platform, concrete approach road, and provision of a paved stacking area of approximately 9,788 sqm.

Benefits:

- Additional employment opportunities for local people.

- Increase in revenue from freight earnings.

- One additional terminal for handling cement and other commodities to cater to Mumbai's growth.

Dedication to the Nation of New Platforms at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus

Project Cost – ₹64 crore

The project was completed recently and includes new full-length platforms of 600 m along with a cover shed and washable apron, and an extended 6-meter wide Foot Over Bridge.

Benefits:

- Longer platforms can accommodate longer trains, allowing for more passengers per train and improving the station's capacity to handle increased traffic.

- Extended platforms provide more space for passengers to board and alight, reducing crowding and improving passenger flow.

Dedication to the Nation of Extended Platforms 10 & 11 at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus

Project Cost – ₹52 crore

The project was completed in June 2024. The platforms were extended by 382 m with a cover shed and washable apron.

Benefits:

- Operations of trains with up to 24 coaches, thus increasing passenger capacity.

