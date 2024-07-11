Mumbai: PM Modi To Perform Bhoomipujan of Third Phase of Twin Tunnel On July 13; All You Need To Know About Goregaon-Mulund Link Road

Prime Minister Narendra Modi performed the bhoomipujan (groundbreaking ceremony) of its third phase ambitious Goregaon-Mulund Link Road (GMLR) Project, which aims to connect the eastern and western suburbs of Mumbai on Saturday evening at NESCO Exhibition Center, Goregaon. The twin tunnels will pass under the Sanjay Gandhi National Park.

Project Overview:

Third Phase of GMLR

The Goregaon-Mulund Link Road (GMLR) Project is designed to facilitate smoother travel between Mumbai's eastern and western suburbs, reducing travel time from 75 minutes to 25 minutes. The third phase involves the construction of twin tunnels under the Sanjay Gandhi National Park, each 4.7 km long.

Twin Tunnel Project Details:

Length: 4.7 km each, with a total length of 6.65 km including approach roads.

Depth:20 to 160 meters underground.

Connectivity: Tunnels will be interconnected every 300 meters.

Construction: Using Tunnel Boring Machines (TBM) with a diameter of 14.2 meters.

Facilities: Advanced lighting, ventilation, fire-fighting systems, CCTV, control rooms, and utility conduits for water supply and drainage.

Environmental Care: No land acquisition in the Sanjay Gandhi National Park; animal passages for wildlife safety.

Carbon Reduction: Estimated annual reduction of 22,400 tons of CO2 emissions.

Cost: Rs 6301.08 crores.

Completion: Expected by October 2028.

Current Status: Land surveying, soil testing, temporary road diversions, and preliminary design work are underway.

Rehabilitation: Construction of 7 buildings (G+23) and a market building (G+3) for displaced residents and businesses.

GMLR Project Benefits: