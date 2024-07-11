Mumbai: PM Modi To Perform Bhoomipujan of Third Phase of Twin Tunnel On July 13; All You Need To Know About Goregaon-Mulund Link Road
By Amit Srivastava | Published: July 11, 2024 06:35 PM2024-07-11T18:35:15+5:302024-07-11T18:35:44+5:30
Prime Minister Narendra Modi performed the bhoomipujan (groundbreaking ceremony) of its third phase ambitious Goregaon-Mulund Link Road (GMLR) Project, which aims to connect the eastern and western suburbs of Mumbai on Saturday evening at NESCO Exhibition Center, Goregaon. The twin tunnels will pass under the Sanjay Gandhi National Park.
Project Overview:
Third Phase of GMLR
The Goregaon-Mulund Link Road (GMLR) Project is designed to facilitate smoother travel between Mumbai's eastern and western suburbs, reducing travel time from 75 minutes to 25 minutes. The third phase involves the construction of twin tunnels under the Sanjay Gandhi National Park, each 4.7 km long.
Twin Tunnel Project Details:
Length: 4.7 km each, with a total length of 6.65 km including approach roads.
Depth:20 to 160 meters underground.
Connectivity: Tunnels will be interconnected every 300 meters.
Construction: Using Tunnel Boring Machines (TBM) with a diameter of 14.2 meters.
Facilities: Advanced lighting, ventilation, fire-fighting systems, CCTV, control rooms, and utility conduits for water supply and drainage.
Environmental Care: No land acquisition in the Sanjay Gandhi National Park; animal passages for wildlife safety.
Carbon Reduction: Estimated annual reduction of 22,400 tons of CO2 emissions.
Cost: Rs 6301.08 crores.
Completion: Expected by October 2028.
Current Status: Land surveying, soil testing, temporary road diversions, and preliminary design work are underway.
Rehabilitation: Construction of 7 buildings (G+23) and a market building (G+3) for displaced residents and businesses.
GMLR Project Benefits:
- Enhanced Connectivity: GMLR will be the fourth major link connecting Mumbai's suburbs, particularly benefiting North Mumbai.
- Reduced Traffic Congestion: Direct connection between eastern and western suburbs, alleviating traffic woes.
- Access to New Airport: Direct route to Navi Mumbai's new airport and the Pune-Mumbai Expressway.
- Travel Time Reduction: Travel distance will be reduced by 8.80 km compared to the Jogeshwari-Vikhroli Link Road, cutting travel time between Goregaon and Mulund to 25 minutes.
- Fuel Savings and AQI Improvement: Significant fuel savings and improved air quality index in Mumbai.