Mumbai Police: 72% of mosques have reduced loudspeakers for morning Azaan

Amid the loudspeaker row in Maharastra, Mumbai Police had conducted a survey on loudspeaker sound, in which it was found that about 72% of mosques in Mumbai have greatly reduced the loudspeakers for morning Azaan and many have stopped using loudspeakers, said a Mumbai Police Source.

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray has reiterated his warning to the state government to remove the loudspeakers from the mosques by May 3.

After the MNS chief reiterated his warning to take down loudspeakers from the mosques by May 3, the state Home Department on Monday stated that the use of loudspeakers at the religious sites will only be allowed with due permission.

