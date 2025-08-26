Mumbai Police and FDA Crack Down on Fake Paneer Ahead of Ganeshotsav

Mumbai Police and the Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) have intensified their vigilance ahead of Ganeshotsav and other upcoming festivals to curb the sale of harmful food products. In a joint operation, officials seized 550 kilograms of fake paneer, commonly referred to as “cheese analog,” being sold in the city under the guise of real paneer.

The crackdown followed strict directives issued by the Mumbai Police Commissioner to act against illegal businesses operating in the city. Acting on a tip-off, the Crime Branch received information that certain dairy shop owners in Antop Hill were selling harmful cheese analog as paneer. To verify the information, a raid was conducted on 25 August 2025 at GTB Nagar, Antop Hill, by a joint team of the Crime Branch and FDA officials.

During the raid, spurious paneer was found at two establishments—“Om Coldrink House” and “Shri Ganesh Dairy”—as well as in a Suzuki Super Carry tempo parked outside the shops. The total quantity seized amounted to 550 kilograms.

According to the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), products resembling cheese but not containing real cheese must be clearly labelled as “cheese analog.” However, in this case, the fake paneer was being illegally marketed as “malai paneer.” Cheese analog is usually manufactured using milk powder, low-grade palm oil and chemicals instead of milk. It is then supplied cheaply to local residents, hotels, restaurants, dairies and caterers. Unlike genuine malai paneer, which is rich in protein, calcium and healthy fats, cheese analog has a poor nutritional profile and can be harmful to health.

Officials cautioned that adulterated paneer often lacks the natural aroma and granular texture of real paneer, instead appearing rubbery or waxy. Consuming such products can lead to food poisoning and other serious health risks.

The police have appealed to citizens to buy paneer and dairy products only from trusted sources or branded packets with proper labelling, and to immediately report any suspicious sale of fake paneer to the police control room. Informants’ identities will be kept confidential.

Authorities have also issued a warning to traders that strict legal action will be taken against anyone engaged in the manufacture or sale of adulterated food products. Honest traders have been urged to avoid storing such items and cooperate fully with the administration.