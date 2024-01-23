Thane (Maharashtra) [India], January 23 (ANI): After a scuffle broke out between two communities, heavy security has been deployed in the Mira Road area adjacent to Mumbai. Police have arrested a person who was seen provoking people in a viral video on social media. Local police, Mumbai Police, Palghar Police, Thane Rural Police, RAF (Rapid Action Force), MSF (Maharashtra Security Force) and SRPF have been deployed in the area.





#WATCH | Mira Road clash: Additional CP, Mira Bhayandar, Shrikant Pathak says, "We are investigating the incident. Action will be taken against the accused only...I appeal to everybody to maintain peace...The Police has taken timely action..." pic.twitter.com/zdBynlLQAU — ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2024

#WATCH | Heave security deployed in the Mira Road area adjacent to Mumbai. Local police, Mumbai Police, Palghar Police, Thane Rural Police, RAF (Rapid Action Force), MSF (Maharashtra Security Force) and SRPF have been deployed in the area. pic.twitter.com/CaNkjZ7uIT— ANI (@ANI) January 23, 2024

DCP Jayant Bajbale added "Several videos of the clash between two communities in Mira Road adjacent to Mumbai went viral on social media. A video of a person named Abu Shaikh went viral where he was seen provoking people. The person who posted this video has been arrested and Mira Bhayander police have sought two days of custody." A scuffle broke out between two communities at Mira Road on the night of January 21.

Shrikant Pathak, Additional Commissioner of Police at Mira Bhayandar appealed to everyone to maintain peace in the area.

"We are investigating the incident. Action will be taken against the accused only. I appeal to everybody to maintain peace. The Police have taken timely action. We are investigating the entire matter by looking at the CCTV footage. There are small miscreants which still try to create nuisance," he said. Meanwhile, thirteen people have been arrested and other suspects are being identified on the directions of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.





About the incident occurred last night at Mira Road :

I took detailed info on what happened in NayaNagar in Mira Bhayender last night itself.

Also was constantly in touch with Mira Bhayender CP till 3.30 am.

Police were instructed to take strictest action against the culprits.… — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) January 22, 2024