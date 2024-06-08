Mumbai Police Arrest Nine Bangladeshi Women and Local Shelter Provider for Illegal Stay in Mira Road

Mumbai Police arrests Nine Bangladeshi women for overstaying without valid documents, one detained for aiding, as per MBVV police. Following a tip-off, a raid was conducted in Shanti Nagar and Gita Nagar, Mira Road. The women were found staying illegally, said Naya Nagar police.

Maharashtra | Nine Bangladeshi women, living illegally in India, and the local woman who provided them shelter arrested in Mumbai. The arrest was made from Mira Road area: Naya Nagar Police — ANI (@ANI) June 8, 2024

"The woman sheltering them was arrested. The house owner is wanted in the case. Charges filed under Indian Penal Code, Passport Act, and Foreigners Act," the official confirmed.