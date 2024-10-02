Mumbai Police Arrest Two Bangladeshis Living Illegally for 20 Years



In a significant operation, the Sewree Police arrested two Bangladeshi nationals who had been living illegally in Mumbai for the past 20 years. According to the police, the accused had been residing in the Sewree area without proper documentation. One of them was selling Ayurvedic medicines, while the other was operating a public toilet under a contract. The duo has been booked at the Sewree Police Station.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Mohammad Mejanur Muzaffar Shahji (40) and Noori Islam Hasmatali Darji (45). Both were residing in a slum on Phusbery Road, Indira Nagar, Sewree. As per the police, they had infiltrated India from Bangladesh two decades ago. Mohammad Mejanur was selling Ayurvedic medicines in the area, while Noori Islam was running a Sulabh Toilet facility under a public contract.

The ATC team from the Sewree Police Station received information about the illegal stay of these two Bangladeshis in Indira Nagar. Acting on the tip-off, the police detained them on Monday and conducted a thorough interrogation. During questioning, both confessed to being Bangladeshi nationals. When asked to provide legal documents for their stay in India, they failed to present any. Subsequently, the police registered a case against them and placed them under arrest.

Further investigation is underway.