Mumbai: Police Arrest Visa Counsellor for Cheating Nepali Couple of ₹27 Lakh With Fake London Job and Visa Promise

The Kandivali Police have arrested Akanksha Rajendra Tiwari, a Senior Visa Counsellor with Achieve International, for allegedly cheating a Nepali couple on the pretext of providing them a job and visa for London. She is currently in police custody, where her interrogation is underway. Police have stated that her arrest may help uncover more such cases.

According to police, the complainant, Vikas Khativeda — a native of Nepal and an engineering consultant — had been staying frequently with a friend in Agripada. His wife, Monika Dahal, was keen on taking up employment in London. While searching for agencies in Mumbai that offer job-plus-visa services, she came across a private company on social media.

The company had posted “success story” videos and photos claiming to offer job-plus-visa services for the UK, Canada, Australia, Europe, and other countries. Monika contacted the number provided and was introduced to Akanksha Tiwari, who claimed to be a Senior Visa Counsellor at Achieve International. She assured the couple that their London job and visa would be arranged and asked them to visit the company’s office for further discussion.

Following this, the couple visited the Achieve International office located in Raghuleela Mall, Kandivali. Akanksha informed them that a minimum expenditure of 25,000 pounds would be required for a London work and dependent visa, and demanded an advance payment of ₹2 lakh. The couple paid the amount along with their passports for processing.

Between June 2024 and May 2025, based on instructions from Akanksha and company owner Rohit Songara, the couple transferred an additional ₹25,44,132. They were repeatedly assured that their job offer letter and visas would soon be issued.

However, even after the promised date, neither the work visa for Monika nor the dependent visa for Vikas was provided. When they asked for updates, both accused allegedly gave excuses and began avoiding them.

Soon after, the couple found the Kandivali office locked. Later, they learned that the company had shifted to Malad, but the accused were not found there either. Realising they had been cheated of a total of ₹27,44,132, Vikas approached the Kandivali Police and lodged a complaint.

After verifying the complaint, police registered a case of cheating and criminal breach of trust against both Akanksha Tiwari and Rohit Songara. A search was launched for the duo.

Three days ago, police successfully arrested Akanksha. During interrogation, she confessed to committing the fraud with the help of Rohit. Police said several more details are likely to emerge during the ongoing investigation.