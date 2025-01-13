Mumbai Police Arrest Wanted Tattoo Artist Accused of ₹11 Lakh Jewelry Theft After Year-Long Search

Mumbai police have arrested a wanted tattoo artist involved in thefts after a year-long search. The accused, identified as Uddhav Nana Nikam alias Uday, is a habitual offender with a history of multiple theft cases. Following his arrest, he has been handed over to Bandra police for further investigation. Earlier, the police had arrested a woman accomplice, Vanita Gaikwad alias Sylvie, in the same case. The duo is accused of stealing ₹11 lakh worth of jewelry from the residence of an elderly real estate businessman in Bandra.

The 71-year-old complainant resides in an apartment on Mount Mary Road, Bandra, and operates his real estate business from home. Last year, his domestic help had quit, prompting him to seek recommendations from the apartment's security guard. The guard introduced Vanita Gaikwad alias Sylvie as a potential housemaid.

On April 5, 2024, Sylvie began working at the complainant’s residence. However, just a few hours into her first day, she left abruptly without informing anyone. Sensing something suspicious, the complainant and his wife checked their cupboards, only to discover that diamond and gold jewelry worth ₹11 lakh had been stolen. It was later revealed that Sylvie had used her position to gain entry into the house and made off with the valuables on her very first day.

The complainant immediately reported the theft to Bandra police, who registered a case against Sylvie and launched a manhunt. Last month, police apprehended Sylvie and learned during her interrogation that Uddhav Nikam had assisted her. Nikam’s modus operandi involved working as a housemaid or domestic help alongside Sylvie to carry out thefts.

Nikam had been evading arrest for over a year, repeatedly dodging the police. However, crime branch officers finally apprehended him on Saturday. Upon confirming his involvement in the theft, he was handed over to Bandra police.

The accused was presented in court on Sunday, where he was remanded to police custody. Uddhav Nikam, a tattoo artist by profession, is a habitual offender with multiple theft cases registered against him. Police officials believe his interrogation might lead to breakthroughs in several other unsolved theft cases.

The investigation is ongoing, and police are exploring all angles to uncover further details about Nikam’s and Sylvie’s involvement in similar crimes.