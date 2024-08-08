Mumbai: Police Arrest Wife, Lover, and Accomplice in Pydhonie Suitcase Murder Case

In Pydhonie, Arshad Sheikh's wife, Ruksana Sheikh, has been arrested in connection with his murder. A police officer told that Ruksana had an affair with the accused Jai Praveen Chheda, and both Ruksana and Chheda feared that if Arshad found out about their relationship, he would kill them. The police have arrested a total of three people in this case. The deceased and all three accused are mute and deaf. According to police sources, during the investigation into Arshad Sheikh's murder by Pydhonie police, the involvement of his wife Ruksana Sheikh emerged, leading to her arrest. During questioning, it was revealed that Arshad had an angry nature and if he had found out about Ruksana and Chheda's affair, he would have killed them. Therefore, Ruksana and Chheda conspired to murder Arshad.

On Sunday night, two mute individuals were boarding the Tutari Express at platform number 11 of Dadar railway station. Both had wheeled trolley bags. However, they were very tired while loading the bags onto the train due to the weight of the bags, making them sweat profusely. At that time, Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable Santosh Kumar Yadav and police constable Madhav Kendra were patrolling the platform. Observing their actions, they became suspicious and asked them to open the bags. Upon opening the bags, everyone was shocked. The bag contained a blood-stained corpse with severe head injuries. The police detained the individuals and the bag, and began further investigation, discovering that the body was of Arshad Ali Sadiq Ali Sheikh (30).

The Government Railway Police (GRP) initiated an investigation. The accused were mute and deaf, so sign language experts were called in. They communicated what had happened through sign language. The police then reviewed CCTV footage showing the two accused traveling from Pydhonie to Dadar. The GRP handed over the case to Pydhonie police at Dadar station.

During the investigation, the police arrested Chheda and Shivjeet Singh, and further inquiries revealed the involvement of Arshad's wife. Chheda had invited Arshad to his house in Pydhonie for a drinking party and, along with Singh, murdered him. To dispose of Arshad's body, they placed it in a bag and were heading towards Konkan by train. The deceased and all arrested accused are mute and deaf, and they were part of a WhatsApp group with several mute and deaf members. Before killing Arshad, the accused had beaten him and had shown the beating to someone via video call. This person is from Belgium and is also mute and deaf.