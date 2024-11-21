Mumbai Police Arrests Key Accused in Rented Bank Account Cyber Fraud Scheme

Cyber fraud cases have been rapidly increasing across Maharashtra, with a common thread emerging in most incidents—fraudsters are using rented bank accounts to siphon off money. These accounts are often provided by individuals in exchange for commissions. In a significant breakthrough, Mumbai’s Kurla Police has arrested a man accused of opening multiple bank accounts and renting them out to cybercriminals.

The arrested individual, identified as Aamir Firoz Maniyar, hails from Neral in Raigad district. During interrogation, Maniyar revealed that he had facilitated the opening of 35 bank accounts, which were being used by individuals overseas to withdraw defrauded money.

How the Case Unfolded

According to Kurla Police, the investigation began when Sanjay Kumar Das (50), the manager of the Takiyawadi branch of a prominent bank, filed an FIR. The manager noticed Maniyar frequently visiting the branch with different individuals, claiming to assist them in opening bank accounts.

The suspicion deepened when complaints of cyber fraud linked to accounts opened at this branch began to surface. Following an internal probe, Das instructed his staff to monitor Maniyar’s activities.

On November 19, Maniyar visited the bank again and was seen loitering near an ATM. Das called him into his cabin and questioned his motives for opening multiple accounts. Maniyar claimed the accounts were for his acquaintances involved in import-export businesses. However, when Das cross-referenced Maniyar’s list of opened accounts with the bank's flagged accounts, five accounts, including one belonging to an Aman Sheikh, matched fraud-related complaints.

Police Crackdown

Despite Maniyar denying involvement in any fraudulent activities, the bank manager alerted Police Officer Lakshman Patil. A police team arrived at the branch and detained Maniyar for further interrogation.

During the investigation, it was discovered that Maniyar had opened 35 bank accounts since September, all of which were issued Visa debit cards. These accounts were linked to financial transactions via ATMs in foreign countries. Maniyar admitted that these accounts were used to channel funds obtained through cyber fraud.

Ongoing Investigation

The police are now investigating whether Maniyar was operating solely in Mumbai or had facilitated similar activities in neighboring districts. They suspect he might have helped other cybercriminals by opening additional accounts across the region.

Maniyar has been taken into custody, and further investigations are underway to identify his network and trace the source of fraudulent transactions.

KeyTakeaways

Over 35 bank accounts opened by Maniyar were used for fraudulent activities.

Accounts linked to overseas cash withdrawals.

Police suspect a larger nexus of cybercriminals operating in the region.

The case serves as a stark reminder for banks and individuals to remain vigilant against potential fraudsters exploiting banking systems for illegal gains.