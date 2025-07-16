Mumbai: Police Book Two for Circulating Obscene Videos of Minor Girls Online

In a shocking case of online child exploitation, the Kherwadi Police have registered a case against two youths for allegedly circulating obscene videos involving minor girls on Facebook. The development comes after the Nainital Police in Uttarakhand uncovered the matter in 2022 and traced part of the activity to Mumbai’s Bandra area.

Back in 2022, around 50 objectionable videos, featuring minor girls and categorized as child pornography, were found to have been circulated on Facebook. The primary case was registered at the Nainital Police Station, which had been investigating the matter for nearly three years.

During the investigation, Nainital Police discovered that some of the videos were uploaded from the Bandra East area in Mumbai. Based on mobile tower location data, it was confirmed that the content had originated from a location under the jurisdiction of the Kherwadi Police Station.

Acting on this input, Kherwadi Police have now filed a case against Mahipal Mehra (20) from Nainital and Akashkumar Gupta (25) from Jaunpur district in Uttar Pradesh. According to officials, the offensive content was uploaded through Mehra's Facebook account on the night of December 9, 2022.

The case has been registered under Section 67(B) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which pertains to the electronic publication and transmission of sexually explicit material involving children.

Both the Kherwadi and Nainital police teams will now carry out a joint investigation into the incident.