Mumbai Police Bust Fake Call Centre in Delhi, Arrest Key Accused for Rs 4.5 Lakh Online Fraud

In a significant crackdown, the Mumbai Police have unearthed a fake call centre operating out of Delhi and arrested the main accused, 29-year-old Manjeet Kumar Mahavir Singh. Along with his arrest, 11 other individuals associated with the racket have been issued notices and summoned for interrogation.

The action followed a complaint registered on 28 August 2024, where a victim reported receiving a call from an unknown person posing as an Axis Bank employee. The caller lured the victim into clicking a fraudulent link under the pretext of increasing their credit card limit. Upon entering sensitive information, a sum of ₹4,54,717 was siphoned off from the victim’s account.

Following the complaint, the Sion Police Station registered a case under Sections 318(4) and 319(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Sections 66(C) and 66(D) of the IT Act.

Technical surveillance led investigators to the source of the fraud in Delhi. A police team, led by Assistant Police Inspector Dattatray Khade, was dispatched to the national capital, where they raided a premises operating as a call centre. Inside, they found a full-fledged fraudulent setup targeting unsuspecting individuals across the country.

According to the police, the accused would call victims while impersonating bank officials, offering to enhance their credit card limits. They would then send phishing links to extract confidential information, which was later used to siphon off funds.

Manjeet Kumar was arrested on 28 May 2025 and has been remanded to police custody till 7 June 2025. During the operation, the police seized eight mobile phones, eight SIM cards, and ₹4,17,517 in defrauded money. Preliminary probe suggests the recovered mobile numbers were used to target several other victims.

So far, over 16 complaints have been registered against the gang on the Cyber Crime portal from Maharashtra and other states. Police suspect the gang may have defrauded several more individuals across the country. Efforts are ongoing to trace and arrest the remaining accused who are currently absconding.