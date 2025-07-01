Mumbai: Police Bust Fake Currency Racket in Cotton Green; Rs 25 Lakh Seized

In a major crackdown, the Kalachowki police have seized fake currency worth ₹25 lakh from the Cotton Green area. The counterfeit notes, all in ₹500 denominations, were neatly bundled and intended for circulation. Police have arrested one accused in the case, identified as Ankit Dinanath Parashar. Meanwhile, efforts are on to trace other absconding suspects – Sama Hussain Latif, Kabir, and Ranjit Bera.

According to the Kalachowki police, the investigation began after a 31-year-old complainant was approached by two individuals – Kabir and Nawab Mokar – who allegedly offered to sell him counterfeit ₹500 notes. They claimed the fake notes could easily pass through cash deposit and scanning ATMs. The duo demanded ₹1 lakh in exchange for the fake currency.

Sensing foul play, the complainant alerted Assistant Police Inspector Hasan Mulani. Acting on the tip-off, senior police officers swiftly formed four teams and laid a trap near Reay Road Station (East).

On June 28, 2025, around 12:30 am, the complainant arranged a meeting with the suspects. He was informed that a person named Ankit would be arriving with the counterfeit notes. As soon as Ankit reached the location, the complainant signaled the police, who immediately apprehended him.

Upon searching the accused, the police recovered five bundles of fake ₹500 notes. During interrogation, Ankit revealed that only the top notes in each bundle were real, while the rest were counterfeit. Preliminary investigation also revealed that the gang had devised a scam wherein they gave ₹5 lakh worth of fake notes in exchange for ₹1 lakh in genuine currency.

Police suspect that the gang has duped several individuals using this modus operandi over the past month. Further investigation is underway to trace the mastermind behind this counterfeit racket and locate the remaining accused.