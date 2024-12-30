Mumbai Police Constable Assaulted in Kurla Following Action Against Autorickshaw

A shocking incident occurred in Kurla where a police constable was assaulted in retaliation for taking action against an autorickshaw. The accused, Abbas Habib Merchant (37), has been booked for obstructing a public servant from performing their duties.

Complainant Avinash Jadhav, a police constable attached to the Kurla Police Station, had taken action against Merchant's autorickshaw on December 26. Allegedly upset over this, Merchant filmed Jadhav while he was taking action against individuals smoking in a public place. When asked to report to the police station regarding the matter, Merchant assaulted Jadhav.

The assault caused minor injuries to Constable Jadhav. Following the incident, police registered a case against Merchant under charges of obstructing a public servant from performing official duties. Further investigation is underway.