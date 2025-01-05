Mumbai Police Constables Suspended For Extorting Money from Shopkeepers

Two constables from Sewri police station faced suspension after being caught on camera collecting money from local businessmen during a patrolling round in the Reay Road-Darukhana area. The incident, which occurred on December 27, 2024, involved the officers using children to collect the money.

The video, captured by locals, quickly gained traction on social media, with one user tagging the Mumbai police commissioner. In response, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Port Zone) suspended the two constables, identified as Vasudev Sudamrao Damaale and Deepak Suresh Navale, on December 30, 2024.

According to a police source, the incident highlighted misconduct during patrolling, raising concerns about accountability within the force. The suspension reflects the department's commitment to addressing corruption and maintaining public trust.