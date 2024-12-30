Mumbai Police Cracks Down on Traffic Violations, Seizes 672 E-Bikes

Mumbai Police has taken strict action against traffic violations by seizing 672 electric two-wheelers across the city. This enforcement drive, conducted between December 18 and 29, was initiated following complaints about reckless driving that endangered lives and flouted traffic norms. During this operation, officials also penalized 180 riders using two-wheelers for delivery services.

The Mumbai Traffic Police launched a special campaign targeting e-bikes involved in speeding, jumping signals, and riding on footpaths. Violators were booked under the Bombay Motor Vehicles (BMV) and Motor Vehicles (MV) Acts, with charges related to speeding and dangerous driving. Complaints had highlighted frequent violations by e-bike riders, especially those working for food and delivery apps. These riders were often seen ignoring traffic rules, driving recklessly, and creating safety hazards by riding on footpaths or breaking signals.

Such behavior not only jeopardizes the riders' safety but also poses significant risks to others on the road. To address this growing concern and ensure safer streets, the Mumbai Traffic Police initiated this special drive.

The police are also reaching out to delivery app companies, asking them to outline their safety protocols and share steps taken to address traffic violations by their riders. These companies are being urged to ensure stricter adherence to traffic rules and promote road safety among their delivery personnel.

This campaign underscores the authorities' commitment to creating safer roads and curbing reckless behavior by riders across the city.