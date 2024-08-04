Mumbai Police Detain Tanzanian Woman for Drug Trafficking and Passport Violation

A case has been filed against Rehema Augustini Mbonera, a Tanzanian woman, at the Mata Ramabai Ambedkar (MRA) Marg Police Station in Mumbai. Mbonera, who was involved in drug trafficking, remained in India despite her passport expiring.

According to a complaint lodged by Amol More, an inspector with the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), an NCB team conducted a raid at the IBIS Hotel in the Mumbai airport area on November 9 of last year. During this operation, the NCB arrested Zambian national Gilmore Leslie Andy, who was found with two kilograms of cocaine.

During interrogation, Andy disclosed that he was to deliver the cocaine to Mbonera, a Tanzanian citizen residing in Delhi. An NCB team subsequently arrested Mbonera in Delhi. Her passport, which was discovered in her possession, had expired in March 2019. As a result, a case has been registered against Mbonera for illegally staying in India beyond the expiration of her passport.