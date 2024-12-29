Mumbai Police File Extortion and Assault Charges Against Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Leader Lalsingh Rajpurohit

In a shocking incident, Lalsingh Rajpurohit, also known as Lalu, a "Vibhag Parmukh" from the Eknath Shinde faction of Shiv Sena, and his associates have been accused of extorting money and assaulting engineers working on a road construction project in Kandivli. The incident occurred under the jurisdiction of the R/Ward municipal corporation, where engineers were working on a contract awarded to a private company.

The extortion allegations date back to February, when Lalu reportedly demanded ₹5 lakh from the engineers to allow the construction work to continue. Lalu and his associates later allegedly continued to press for additional funds, threatening to halt the project if their demands were not met.

On Tuesday, when three engineers—Abhypartap Singh, Vishwanath Chaurasiya, and Vinit Singh—were called to Lalu’s office, the situation escalated. Lalu and his associates reportedly assaulted the engineers with bamboo sticks and verbally abused them when they refused to comply with the extortion demands.

The engineers filed a complaint with the Kandivli police, leading to the registration of an extortion case. Two suspects, Pintu Jaiswal (31) and Nilesh Jaiswal (39), have been arrested, and authorities are continuing their search for the other accused