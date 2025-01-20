Mumbai: Bandra Police Honoured for Capturing Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Accused

Mumbai: Police officers who captured Mohammad Shariful Islam the accused in the Saif Ali Khan stabbing case were honoured for their efforts. The police worked tirelessly for three consecutive days without rest to apprehend the accused.

Seventy-five officers and staff from Bandra Police Station were recognised by senior Mumbai Police officials including Joint Police Commissioner (Law & Order) Satyanarayana Chaudhary at the Mumbai Police Commissioner's office. The officers were awarded appreciation certificates for their dedication.

Actor Saif Ali Khan (54) was stabbed multiple times in the attack and later underwent a five-hour surgery at Lilavati Hospital. According to the police, the accused, Shariful Islam Shehzad, slept at a bus stop after the attack, changed his clothes, and traveled from Bandra railway station to Dadar, then to Worli, before reaching Thane city. Despite taking precautions to evade capture, Shehzad was ultimately tracked down due to his backpack, a police official revealed.

The official said the police had observed the backpack the accused was carrying in the CCTV footage they analysed, and this gave a direction to the probe. Later, with the help of CCTV, drum data and online payment, the police trace the accused.