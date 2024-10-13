Mumbai Police Identify Fourth Suspect in Baba Siddique Murder Case

Mumbai, Maharashtra (October 13, 2024): Former Maharashtra minister and senior Nationalist Congress Party leader Baba Siddique was shot dead on the night of October 12, 2024. In connection with the murder, police have arrested two attackers, while a third remains at large.

The arrested suspects are Gurmel Baljeet Singh, 23, from Haryana, and Dharmaraj Rajesh Kashyap, 19, from Bahraich, Uttar Pradesh. The third shooter, Shivkumar Gautam, also known as Shiva, 20, from Bahraich, is currently on the run.

Police have now identified a fourth suspect in the case. According to police sources, the fourth fugitive has been identified as Mohammad Jaseen Akhtar. To apprehend the fleeing suspects, Mumbai police have formed 10 teams.

Both arrested suspects were presented in court today, where Gurmel Singh was remanded to police custody until October 21. The second suspect claimed to be a minor, prompting the court to order a bone ossification test to determine his true age.

Mohammad Jaseen Akhtar was released from Patiala Jail on June 7 of this year. According to the reports, he had come into contact with members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang while in the Punjab prison.