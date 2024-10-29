Mumbai Police Impose One-Month Ban on Drones and Flying Devices from October 31 to November 29

The Mumbai police have announced a month-long ban on flying drones, remote-controlled microlight aircraft, paragliders, and hot air balloons, according to an official statement made on Tuesday. The prohibitory order, issued on Monday under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), will be effective from October 31 to November 29.

According to the order, there is a concern that terrorists and anti-social elements could potentially use drones, remote-controlled microlight aircraft, and paragliders in attacks aimed at targeting VVIPs, jeopardizing public safety, and damaging property within the Mumbai Police commissionerate area.

The order said that certain restrictions are essential to prevent potential sabotage involving flying objects. As such, the operation of drones, remote-controlled microlight aircraft, and paragliders will be prohibited within the jurisdiction of the Mumbai Police, except for police aerial surveillance or with specific permission from the DCP (Operations). Violators will face penalties under Section 223 (disobedience of an order issued by a public servant) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, as stated in the order.

The city will witness campaigns and rallies of prominent leaders for the November 20 Maharashtra assembly elections and the anniversary of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack.