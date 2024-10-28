Diwali 2024: Navi Mumbai Bans Sale and Use of High-Decibel Firecrackers to Curb Pollution

In a bid to combat air and noise pollution, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has banned the sale and use of firecrackers exceeding 125 decibels or containing harmful chemicals such as barium and lead. Vendors are reminded to refrain from selling these restricted items, and citizens are encouraged to observe a “cracker-free Diwali” for the sake of public health. Additionally, the Bombay High Court has limited the permissible hours for firecracker use to between 7 p.m. and 10 p.m.

As Diwali approaches, Navi Mumbai Municipal Commissioner Dr. Kailas Shinde has urged residents to embrace an eco-conscious Diwali that is “cracker-free, plastic-free, and clean.” Known for its cleanliness initiatives, Navi Mumbai aims to set a standard in sustainable celebrations, with full backing from the municipal corporation.

In efforts to curb pollution, a city-wide deep-cleaning campaign is underway across major roads and highways. Under Dr. Shinde’s guidance, municipal workers are clearing dirt and debris from roadsides with mechanical sweepers and water-spraying vehicles. Treated water is used for cleaning to conserve potable water, and the fire department is actively supporting the campaign. Citizens have expressed appreciation, noting reduced dust levels in popular walking areas.

To promote sustainability, citizens are invited to bring unused household items to one of Navi Mumbai’s 92 “3R” (Reduce, Reuse, Recycle) centers, where items will be sorted and distributed to those in need—reducing waste while spreading Diwali cheer.

Dr. Shinde also encourages residents to avoid plastic decorations in favor of eco-friendly alternatives like paper and cloth. Embracing the motto “Cleanliness is Prosperity,” he hopes that Navi Mumbai residents will support a sustainable Diwali, making the city cleaner, safer, and more enjoyable for all.