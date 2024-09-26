Mumbai Police Launch Strict Crackdown on Illegal Weapon Possession Including Swords

Recent incidents of individuals cutting cakes with swords in public and sharing videos online have raised concerns over safety in Mumbai. In response, the Mumbai Police have initiated a strict campaign against those illegally possessing swords and other weapons. This all-out operation includes the arrest of offenders, targeting those who engage in such reckless behavior.

Immediate Measures Implemented

Some individuals are causing public alarm by posting videos of themselves wielding swords, guns, and knives on social media.

The police have confirmed that swift action is taken as soon as such incidents are reported, effectively reducing these occurrences.

AddressingSocialMediaConcerns

The police are closely monitoring social media for content related to gang violence. Individuals who like or share these videos will also face legal consequences.

TargetedActions

To ensure public safety, the police regularly issue preventive orders regarding weapons and explosives across Mumbai.

These orders prohibit the possession of items such as firearms, swords, knives, and any objects that could be used for physical harm.

Licensed firearm holders or those with special authorization to carry such weapons are exempt from these restrictions.