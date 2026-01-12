Mumbai Police Nab Serial Robber Targeting Taxi Drivers, Used Dormitories to Evade Arrest

Mumbai Police’s Nagpada Police Station team has arrested a cunning criminal who used to intimidate taxi drivers and steal their mobile phones along with online banking passwords. To conceal his identity, the accused frequently changed cities and stayed only in dormitories.

The incident dates back to August 24, 2025, when an unidentified man boarded the taxi of Shriramdular Yadav near Alexandra Cinema in the Nagpada area, posing as a passenger. The accused asked the driver to take him to multiple locations and eventually directed the taxi to an RTO lane in Tardeo. There, he assaulted the taxi driver and, threatening him with a blade, snatched his mobile phone. The accused forcibly obtained the driver’s Google Pay password and withdrew ₹83,000 from his bank account.

Following the complaint, a case was registered at Nagpada Police Station under sections 115(2), 309(4), 214 and 341(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and sections 43(A) and 66(C) of the Information Technology Act. Under the supervision of detection officer Gyaneshwar Shendge, the police team scanned hundreds of CCTV footages from areas including Nagpada, Bandra, Khar, Tardeo, Kurla, Andheri and Grant Road.

After sustained efforts, the accused was identified as Zubair Irfan Saiyed, a resident of Banjara Hills, Hyderabad, Telangana. Investigations revealed that he had no permanent address and constantly travelled between cities such as Kolkata, Bengaluru and Mumbai to avoid arrest. He deliberately stayed in dormitories to prevent his identity from being traced.

Around a week ago, the police traced the accused’s location to the Andheri area of Mumbai. The accused remained highly alert and frequently switched off his mobile phone. The police team conducted searches in several dormitories in Andheri and shared the accused’s photographs with staff members, turning them into informants. Acting on precise information, PSI Shendge and his team carried out a raid at a dormitory in Andheri and successfully arrested the accused.

Further investigation is underway.