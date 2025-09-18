Mumbai: Police Nab Two Men Who Posed as Cops to Swindle Citizens Across States

The city police have busted a gang that posed as policemen and cheated unsuspecting citizens of valuables and cash. The Charkop Police have arrested two members of the gang who were active across Maharashtra, Gujarat and other states for several years.

According to police, specific inputs were received about two men moving in the Charkop area, impersonating police personnel with an intention to cheat people. A trap was laid and the duo was caught red-handed. The accused have been identified as Jahed Javed Ali Jafri (42) and Kabul Naushad Ali (58).

During the operation, police recovered a fake Delhi Police identity card and a gold chain weighing nearly two tolas worth about ₹2 lakh from the accused. Investigations revealed that the duo would first intimidate victims by claiming police authority and then threaten to implicate them in false cases to extort money and jewellery.

During interrogation, the accused admitted to carrying out similar crimes in several areas of Mumbai, including Kalachowki, Mahim, Dadar, Dahisar, Dharavi, Santacruz, Kalyan, Andheri, Vile Parle, Meghwadi, Goregaon and Nehru Nagar. They were also found to be active in Surat and Bardoli in Gujarat.

Police officials confirmed that both accused already have 25 cases of cheating and theft registered against them across different police stations. They had been absconding for a long time before being apprehended by Charkop Police.

Issuing a public advisory, Mumbai Police urged citizens to remain alert. “If any suspicious person claims to be a police officer and demands money or valuables, immediately call 100 or report to the nearest police station. Real police never take such action without written notice and valid identification,” the advisory stated.