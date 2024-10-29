Mumbai Police Recover 127 Missing Mobile Phones Worth Rs 19 Lakh, Return to Owners

The Mumbai police have successfully traced 127 missing mobile phones over the past six months, returning them to their registered owners after recovering the devices from various locations across the country, an official announced on Monday. According to an official from the Andheri police, the Anti-Terrorism Cell (ATC) located these phones, which are valued at approximately Rs 19 lakh, with many of them having been lost over the last two years.

According to Pramod Magar, Assistant Police Inspector (API), "These mobile phones were lost since 2022 from different locations in Andheri. We traced and recovered the phones in the last six months and returned them to their owners on the occasion of Diwali."

Also Read| Diwali 2024 Special Trains: Indian Railways to Run 250 Services With Extra Coaches From Today to Cater Festival Rush; Check Details.

These mobile phones were traced to various states, including Karnataka, Assam, West Bengal, and Rajasthan, with the assistance of technical analysis, the official added.

