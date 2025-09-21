Mumbai: Police Rescue 19-Year-Old Woman Who Tried to Hang Herself After Boyfriend’s Suicide

Mumbai police intervened just in time to save a 19-year-old woman who attempted to end her life following the alleged suicide of her boyfriend in Powai. According to reports, the young man, a resident near Mahatma Phule Market in Powai, had died by suicide.

After the incident, his family reportedly began verbally abusing the girl over their relationship. Distraught by the situation, she tried to hang herself at her residence.

However, Mumbai police suspected something untoward and rushed to the girl’s house and found the door was locked from inside. When a constable broke down the door, the girl had tied a rope to the ceiling and attempted to hang herself. The police immediately rescued her and rushed her to Rajawadi Hospital.