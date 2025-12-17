Mumbai Police Rescue 9-Foot-Long Python From Dharavi, Share Video

A Mumbai police constable, Sachin More, has rescued a 9-foot-long python from a duct outside a park in the city's Dharavi area. A video of the rescue operation shared on the social media platform of the Mumbai Police and has gone viral.

According to the police, a worker spotted the snake during wire repair work inside an internet duct near Dharavi depot on December 13. After being alerted, Constable Sachin More, who is also a trained snake rescuer, rushed to the spot.

Fearless in Uniform: PC Sachin More Rescues 9-Foot Python in Dharavi.



A python was discovered during wire repair work inside an internet duct near a natural park, within the jurisdiction of @DharaviPS



He rescued the python and handed it over to the forest department. "Displaying exceptional courage and professionalism, he safely rescued the approximately 9-foot-long python and handed it over to the Forest Department officials for further care and relocation," said Mumbai Police in a post on X.

More is attached to the police's local arms unit. Meanwhile, two Indian Giant Squirrels, rescued a few months back, have been released into the wild after treatment at a rehabilitation facility in Mumbai.