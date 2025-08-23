Mumbai Police Seize Drugs Worth ₹700 Crore, Over 5,000 Arrested in Eight-Month Crackdown

In a massive crackdown on drug trafficking, the Mumbai Police have registered 5,237 cases and arrested 5,034 people between 1 January 2025 and 20 August 2025. During this period, the police seized over 1,225.75 kg of narcotic substances, valued at nearly ₹700 crore in the international market.

The campaign, spearheaded by Police Commissioner Deven Bharti, targeted both drug traffickers and consumers. According to official figures, 779 cases were linked to trafficking and possession, while 4,458 cases involved consumption.

The highest seizures were of cannabis, with 944.943 kg recovered across 488 cases, leading to 518 arrests. Similarly, in 170 cases, the police confiscated 252.081 kg of Mephedrone (MD) and arrested 236 people.

Other recoveries included:

19.205 kg of charas and hashish (15 cases, 23 arrests)

1.527 kg of heroin (37 cases)

7.981 kg of cocaine (14 cases)

Synthetic drugs such as fentanyl, methaqualone, ketamine, and ecstasy tablets

Pharmaceutical drugs including codeine phosphate syrup, alprazolam, and nitrazepam tablets

Police officials said the extensive seizures and large number of arrests clearly indicate the force’s determination to dismantle Mumbai’s narcotics network.

Meanwhile, on 7 August 2025, the Bandra unit of the Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) arrested 24-year-old Adnan Sheikh, seizing 766 grams of mephedrone worth around ₹2 crore. Investigations revealed that the supply chain was linked to gang leader Jameer Ahmed Ansari alias Boca, who already faces seven criminal cases, five of them under the NDPS Act.

Further probe uncovered that Adnan’s involvement was influenced by his aunt Kainat Sheikh, who had been handling her husband’s drug operations from prison.

Police sources said the sustained campaign will continue, with special focus on curbing the supply chains and breaking the nexus between traffickers and local distributors.